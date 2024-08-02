Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Steve Murray Sells 16,482 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £42,193.92 ($54,275.69).

Chesnara Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 259 ($3.33) on Friday. Chesnara plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,158.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.68.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.