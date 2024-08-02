Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Steve Murray Sells 16,482 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £42,193.92 ($54,275.69).
Chesnara Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 259 ($3.33) on Friday. Chesnara plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,158.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.68.
Chesnara Company Profile
