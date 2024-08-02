China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 519,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 25.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
China Liberal Education Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $40.80.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
