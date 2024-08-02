China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 519,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 25.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

