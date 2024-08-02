China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

