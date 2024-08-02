Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.85 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.39.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

