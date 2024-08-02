Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$3.65

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.65 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

