Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.05 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.50. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

