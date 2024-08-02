Christopher Hogbin Sells 12,781 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

