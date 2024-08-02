Christopher Justin Reynolds Sells 2,123 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total value of C$48,956.38.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.62 and a 12-month high of C$23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

