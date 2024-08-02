Christopher Metcalfe Purchases 2,220 Shares of Herald (LON:HRI) Stock

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe purchased 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,263 ($29.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,238.60 ($64,623.87).

Herald Stock Performance

Shares of LON HRI opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,119.66. Herald has a 1 year low of GBX 1,590 ($20.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,305 ($29.65). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,814.81 and a beta of 0.88.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

