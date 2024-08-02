Christopher Metcalfe Purchases 2,220 Shares of Herald (LON:HRI) Stock

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe purchased 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,263 ($29.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,238.60 ($64,623.87).
Herald Stock Performance
Shares of LON HRI opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,119.66. Herald has a 1 year low of GBX 1,590 ($20.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,305 ($29.65). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,814.81 and a beta of 0.88.
About Herald
