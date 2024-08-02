Christopher T. Calio Sells 4,235 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $116.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

