Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,200.79

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,200.79 ($15.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,170 ($15.05). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.05), with a volume of 9,841 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £130.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

