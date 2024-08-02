Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.11.

CHDN opened at $139.96 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

