CIBC Increases Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$523.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

