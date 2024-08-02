Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.27% of Cinemark worth $225,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Cinemark Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

