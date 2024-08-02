Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$9.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.14.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

