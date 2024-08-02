Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$9.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
