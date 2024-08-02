Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $773.95

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $773.95 and last traded at $767.19, with a volume of 19003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $766.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,441 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.6% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 38,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

