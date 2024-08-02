Citigroup Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$21.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.02.

Air Canada stock opened at C$15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.25.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

