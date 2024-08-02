Citigroup Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $28.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.59.

Confluent stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after buying an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,046,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

