Citigroup Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Up 0.9 %

FTNT stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,203 shares of company stock worth $4,015,048. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 165,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 349,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 82,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.