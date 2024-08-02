Citigroup Lowers Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $49.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Symbotic by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,568,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

