Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
