Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Civeo has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Civeo by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 52,168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 358,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

