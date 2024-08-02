CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CKX Lands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CKX Lands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in CKX Lands by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 169,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 140,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

CKX Lands stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.68 and a beta of 0.01. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

