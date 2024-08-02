Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,304.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,304.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.