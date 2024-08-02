CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $3,818,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $3,570,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

