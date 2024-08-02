Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Clear Secure by 425.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

