ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 23,048.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLPT. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 424,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $6.80 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

