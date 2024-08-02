Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clearwater Analytics traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 603993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,233,244 shares of company stock worth $142,594,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.38, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

