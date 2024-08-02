Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Trading Down 7.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

