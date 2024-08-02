CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $302.98

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.98 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 342.37 ($4.40). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.26), with a volume of 478,293 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.47) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8,275.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 110 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($389.12). In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($385.67). Also, insider Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($389.12). Insiders have bought 312 shares of company stock worth $89,800 over the last ninety days. 64.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

