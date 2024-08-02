CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.14

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 22299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.