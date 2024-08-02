CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CNO opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6,446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 306,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

