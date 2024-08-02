CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Raised to $29.00 at Evercore ISI

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.