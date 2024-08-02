Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Update

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 500,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $51.51 on Friday. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $691.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upped their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

