Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.04. 2,771,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,819,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

Specifically, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 412,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 58,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

