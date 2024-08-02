Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 129,773 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 74,475 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Codexis by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

