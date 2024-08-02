Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.24 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 827892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 574,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

