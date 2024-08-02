Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 632 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 52,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $417.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.