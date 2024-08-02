Cohen Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 127,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,236,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.7 %

AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average is $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.97.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

