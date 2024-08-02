Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 70161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -560.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

