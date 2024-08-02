Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.90 Per Share

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Performance
LON CFX opened at GBX 870 ($11.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,011.63 and a beta of 0.20. Colefax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644 ($8.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 917 ($11.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50.
Colefax Group Company Profile
