Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.90 Per Share

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

LON CFX opened at GBX 870 ($11.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,011.63 and a beta of 0.20. Colefax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644 ($8.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 917 ($11.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50.

Get Colefax Group alerts:

Colefax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.