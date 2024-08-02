Colin Dease Purchases 15,000 Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Stock

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Dease bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.42 on Friday. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$54.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.