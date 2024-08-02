Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim Sells 5,282 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $343,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

CBSH stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 237,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

