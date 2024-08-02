Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.06

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $15.34. Commerzbank shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 15,385 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Commerzbank Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

