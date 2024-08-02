Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $566.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

