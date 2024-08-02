Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Community Healthcare Trust traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 117710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 289.06%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

