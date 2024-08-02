Comparing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.88 million 4.68 $1.46 million $0.40 36.03 TFS Financial $303.49 million 12.02 $75.25 million $0.27 48.15

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 418.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 9.17% 3.18% 0.42% TFS Financial 10.97% 4.26% 0.48%

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

TFS Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and multiple full-service branches and loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. TFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

