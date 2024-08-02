Comparing Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sable Offshore and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $7.19 million 6.87 $6.26 million $0.42 9.67

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sable Offshore and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -480.87% -53.14% PermRock Royalty Trust 84.70% 6.74% 6.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sable Offshore and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Sable Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

