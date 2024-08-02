Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 25,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Compass Trading Down 2.8 %

Compass stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

