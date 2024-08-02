Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 25,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Compass Trading Down 2.8 %
Compass stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Compass
In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
