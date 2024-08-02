Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.71. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 818,361 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

